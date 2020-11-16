Chilly weather to stick with us into Tuesday; snowflakes possible for some areas

With high pressure hanging on into this evening, skies should remain mostly clear into tonight. We'll be cold, with lows for most in the low to mid 30s, though some colder valleys will still be possible. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s late tonight and into early Tuesday as we stay breezy this evening.

A cold front will bring continued occasionally gusty winds through the day Tuesday, along with a few rain and snow showers during the morning (mainly at higher elevations). Though the snow won't really stick/add up to much for most, we could see some light accumulations (mainly on grassy areas) in the highest spots of western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Otherwise, we'll dry out into Tuesday afternoon, but will remain cold and windy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night, but lows will drop well below freezing, into the 20s Wednesday night. Since we look to stay pretty windy into midweek at times, wind chills Wednesday morning look to dip into the teens across most of the viewing area! Make sure you and your pets are safe and the heat is cranked!

We look to stay dry into late week, and as high pressure pushes off to the east, a more southerly wind flow will develop into Thursday and Friday, which will finally allow for warming temps again.