Cold snap arrives and lingers into the middle of the work week

A rain free day is in store today. Sunshine will be in full swing, but we won't be completely calm. Wind gusts are strongest this morning warranting a Wind Advisory until 7AM (for the areas in brown).

Winds will still be breezy today, tonight and even throughout tomorrow but they will be below wind advisory criteria. Wind gusts will hit around 20-30 MPH.

Temperatures today will only reach the 40s and lower 50s. Tonight we cool into the 30s and upper 20s. Can't forget about the winds! With our breezy conditions our feels-like temperatures for most will be in the 20s!

So a cool night is up ahead, but an even cooler night is expected overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Feels-like temperatures will be in the teens and lower 20s! Actual temperatures will read in the lower 20s for most.

A cold front will drape through tomorrow bringing some moisture. The highest elevations will see snow/mix. Could see a very light dusting, but overall snow accumulation is low. Most of the viewing area will see clouds build in and no precipitation.

Areas that witness precipitation should dry out by the evening and we will end up with a dry and tranquil work week. Eventually temperatures warm back up too!

