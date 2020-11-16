Comment sought on proposal to list fish as threatened

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities are seeking comment on a proposal to list a tiny fish that lives in bodies of water in East Tennessee and Virginia as threatened. The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials says the sickle darter currently exists in only six known populations. The fish can be found in the Emory River, Little River and Sequatchie River in Tennessee and the Upper Clinch River, North Fork Holston River and Middle Fork Holston River in Virginia. Officials said they hope the proposed listing and conservation work will stabilize the sickle darter’s population.