Current PCHA CEO steps down

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- Changes are being made at the Princeton Community Hospital Association.

Current CEO Jeffrey Lilley is stepping down and a new, interim chief executive officer is being named.

Chief financial officer, Frank Sinicrope, will step up as the new interim CEO of the hospital.

This decision about Lilley's departure from that role is said to be, "mutally agreed upon" between Lilley and the PCHA board of directors.

This decision was made on November 12, 2020 during a special, scheduled board meeting.

Lilley served as CEO of PCHA for four years.

The PCHA Board of Directors will immediately begin a search for a new CEO.