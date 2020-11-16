Family: Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

NEW YORK (AP) — The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke. The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.” The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World” and “The Sinbad Show.” The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.