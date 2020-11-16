Five area teams remain in WVSSAC football playoffs

(WVVA) - Whether on the field or by forfeit, five local high school football teams have advanced to the quarterfinals of the WVSSAC football playoffs.

Times and dates for the next round's matchups have been released, but once again could change based on the latest WVDE School Alert System map.

This weekend's schedule is as follows:

Friday, November 20:

(10) North Marion at (2) Bluefield @ 7:30 p.m.

(10) Princeton at (2) South Charleston @ 7:30 p.m.

(14) Independence at (6) Fairmont Senior @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 21:

(7) Ritchie County at (2) Greenbrier West @ 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 22:

(5) Midland Trail at (4) St. Mary's @ 3 p.m.