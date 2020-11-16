Forensic evidence solves armed robbery in Mercer County from August

GREEN VALLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On August 5, 2020, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigated the armed robbery of the Dollar General on Maple Acres Road in Green Valley.

During this investigation, items of physical evidence were recovered and sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory for testing.

The laboratory located forensic evidence and was able to identify Nathaniel E. Burroughs of Green Valley as the individual who left the forensic evidence on the item.

On November 16, 2020, Nathaniel E. Burroughs was arrested by Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers and Detective M. T. Hatfield for 1st Degree Armed Robbery and Grand Larceny.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.