Germany charges press office worker with spying for Egypt

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have formally charged a government press office employee with spying for an Egyptian intelligence service. Federal prosecutors said Monday that the man had used his position in the press office’s visitor service to obtain information for Egypt’s General Intelligence Service. Prosecutors said the suspect, a German citizen with family roots in Egypt, began his espionage activity from July 2010 on instructions from the Egyptian embassy in Berlin. He is accused of compiling reports on Germany domestic and foreign policy relating to Egypt. Prosecutors say he was also involved in an unsuccessful attempt to recruit agents for the GIS in 2014 and 2015.