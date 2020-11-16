Gov. Justice announces Klöckner Pentaplast to expand production facility in Raleigh County

“Raleigh County is honored that Klöckner Pentaplast has chosen to expand their operations in Beaver, West Virginia,” said Raleigh County Commission President, Dave Tolliver. “We stand ready to continue to support their company as they positively impact Raleigh County and the New River Gorge region with their dedication to creating great jobs in southern West Virginia.”



Founded in 1965 in Montabaur, Germany, Klöckner Pentaplast has operations in 18 countries and employs more than 5,900 people committed to serving customers worldwide in over 60 locations, including 32 production sites.



“From the standpoint of kp, we want you to love West Virginia and embrace West Virginia like you never have before, because we are really on the move,” Gov. Justice said. “As we continue on the move, I promise we will never lose sight of the fact that West Virginia really appreciates you.



“West Virginia truly loves you for being here, and we want you to be so successful it’s unbelievable,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’m a business guy and we want you to be extremely profitable in all that you’re doing.”