Greece: Bishop’s death revives debate on communion safety

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A senior clergyman in Greece’s Orthodox Church has been buried after dying of COVID-19, reviving a debate over the safety of receiving communion ahead of the Christmas holiday. Metropolitan Bishop Ioannis of Lagadas, 62, was an outspoken advocate of maintaining communion ceremonies _ at which worshipers are given bread and wine with a shared spoon _ during the pandemic, arguing that there was no risk of transmission. The town of Lagadas, outside Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki, is a northern region currently experiencing the highest rate of infection in the country. Churches across Greece are currently closed as part of a three-week national lockdown, but are due to reopen ahead of the Christmas holidays.