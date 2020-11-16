Greenbrier County starts new phase of the sportsplex project

LEWISBURG W.VA (WVVA) - A new phase of construction began on the Greenbrier County sports plex project on Monday.

The draining portion was started which will control where excess water is drained by digging shallow swells or trenched which will flow into a pond on the property. That will then allow excess water to be drained off the fields of the sportsplex.

Lowell Rose, the president of the Greenbrier County Commission, said this will allow them to control where the water goes.

"Those shallow swells will drain into that pond, and then we'll clean that out periodically. That will let the sediment go to that, then the water will go into a riser or come out of it [the riser] and go onto the drainage out of the property," said Rose.

Rose said they are about 30 percent completed with the project, and hopes to have at least one phase open in the next couple of years.