Greenbrier County students learn about road safety when driving near semi-trucks

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - On Monday, students enrolled in Driver's Ed at Greenbrier West High School got a first hand look at what driving a semi-truck is like, thanks to VIrginia Tech.

Scott Tidwell, a field researcher at Virginia Tech's Transportation Institute, said this students don't often get this type of experience inside the classroom.

"Driver's education programs throughout the country don't always teach a lot about safely sharing the road with these vehicles. and why that's important to the students," said Tidwell.

"Because as you can see from the size of one of these vehicles compared to a car or SUV, the majority of people that die in these type of crashes come from the car or SUV, it's not the the truck driver or the bus driver that die in these collisions." said Tidwell.

The program gives students the opportunity to sit in the driver's seat of a semi truck so they can see what it is like from a truck driver's perspective .

Deborah White, the Director of Secondary education for Greeenbrier County schools, said this program coming to Greenbrier County was a long time in the making.

"We had it scheduled for last spring, and then we shut down, so we had to make adjustments, so we were able to work it out and bring it to our students, right now it's going to our driver's ed," said White.

It is often tough for young drivers to imagine what the road looks like from the cab of a semi.

Tidwell said for past students, the program has been a real eye opener.

"Actually getting to sit in the driver's seat of that tractor -trailer and seeing for themselves what a truck driver can and cannot see when they're out on the roadway, it's a really good experience for them and that's a big take away, that they have when they get their driver's license and are out on the roadway," said Tidwell,

Virginia Tech will be at Greenbrier West on Tuesday, and Greenbrier East Thursday and Friday.