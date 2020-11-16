Here comes Santa Claus – with face masks and plexiglass

NEW YORK (AP) — Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap. Malls are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe from the coronavirus, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, completely changing what a Santa visit looks like. Kids will have to tell him what they want for Christmas from six feet away, and sometimes from behind a sheet of plexiglass. Santa and visitors may need to wear a face mask, even while posing for photos. And some malls will put faux gift boxes and other decorations in front of Santa to block kids from charging toward him.