Hollywood stars complete takeover of Welsh club Wrexham

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have completed a $2.5 million takeover of Welsh soccer club Wrexham. The team plays in the fifth tier of the English game and is the third-oldest professional team in world soccer. Reynolds and McElhenney said in a recent call with members of the club’s supporters’ trust that they wanted to make Wrexham a “global force.” Reynolds is a Canadian-born actor best known for starring in the “Deadpool” movies. McElhenney is an American actor and director who was the creator of TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”