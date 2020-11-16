Huawei selling Honor phone brand in face of US sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tech giant Huawei is selling its Honor smartphone brand in an effort to rescue the struggling business from damaging U.S. sanctions imposed on its parent company. The move is aimed at reviving Honor by separating it from Huawei’s network and other businesses, which Washington says are a security threat, an accusation Huawei denies. Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, has been battered by controls that block its access to U.S. processor chips and other components and technology. Huawei gave no financial details but said it will have no ownership stake in Honor once the sale is completed.