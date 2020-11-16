McDowell County Sheriff-elect, James ‘Boomer’ Muncy already brainstorming for 2021

MCDOWELL COUNTY, (WVVA) - There's a new sheriff coming to town in January. James 'Boomer' Muncy takes oath of office New Year's day. The 42 year-old says his first priority is beefing up manpower.

"We have two spots open, so I want to hire two new deputies for those spots. Then I want to ask in my budget for at least three more," Muncy said.

Muncy, a McDowell County native, says deputies need the latest tools in the law enforcement trade.

"I want to keep moving forward instead of backwards. I want to keep us updated with 21st century technology. We got new technology now, but if we stop, it could be outdated by tomorrow," Muncy said.

As the pandemic tightens it's grip and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Muncy says it presents challenges when it comes to engaging with the public, especially young people in McDowell County.

"With kids, you have to get them early. You have to stay involved with the kids and get them to feel comfortable with law enforcement and show them that they are a friend, instead of someone threatening to take them to jail when they get in trouble," the future Sheriff explained.

Muncy says the opiod crisis continues to plague the county and he will use the tools at his disposal to tackle the problem.

"Meth and heroine is hitting us hard. We still have prescription abuse, but meth and heroine is what we need to focus on. We will patrol the drug areas extra hard, and use our K-9 when we get the dog out on the street," Muncy said.

After Muncy is sworn in January 1st, Mark Shelton will become the new Chief Deputy in McDowell County.