MET MONDAY: Staying safe during winter weather

This week marks winter weather awareness week for West Virginia, which is a good time to prepare for the upcoming winter season.

When it comes to a winter weather event, you need to be ready. Winter weather comes in all forms across the two Virginias, but all forms can create hazardous conditions for our area.

Knowing the difference between watches, warnings and advisories is extremely important. This is how the National Weather Service communicates the severity of a winter storm to you at home.

When there is a winter weather advisory, you need to be aware. An advisory usually indicates a threat for some sort of wintry precipitation. However, it is usually more of a nuisance weather. However, any snow or ice on the roads is dangerous.

Winter storm watches mean that you need to be prepared. A watch indicates that a winter storm is possible for our viewing area. Think of a watch as there is a chance of something happening. Meaning we have the ingredients for a significant winter storm, however, the confidence is not high on whether that winter storm will occur or be severe.

However, when a winter storm warning is issued, it is time to TAKE ACTION! A warning means that a winter storm is imminent and you need to be ready for it.

Having an emergency kit during a winter storm is very important. Especially if the power is knocked out for days or you are stranded somewhere.

Your emergency kit should have at least three days of non-perishable foods and plenty of water. You also want to have a battery powered or hand crank radio. NOAA weather radios are also a great tool. Flashlights, first-aid kits, extra batteries, chargers and have extra medication on hand are also good things to have in your kit..

If you happen to get stuck out on the road; having an ice scraper, a blanket, jumper cables and a car cell phone charger is a major key to survivor.

Lastly, before you head out during a winter storm, JUST STAY HOME! Only head out into the snow and ice if it is very necessary. Do not take unnecessary risk.

Check the road conditions before you commute, not just at your destination, but for your entire route. You also want to take extra precautions on the road, which includes driving slow, giving yourself extra time and increasing your following distance.

You can check road conditions for Virginia by clicking here.

You can check road conditions for West Virginia by clicking here.