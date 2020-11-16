October Teacher of the Month: Andrea Sullivan

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

October's Teacher of the Month is Andrea Sullivan, a music teacher at Bradley Elementary School.

Mrs. Sullivan says she was born to be a teacher.

When her school resorted to remote learning due to COVID-19, she even started a Facebook page with musical webcasts for her students - called 'You Can’t Frown While Playing The Ukulele.'

"I really enjoy showing them the arts and my subjects," she said. "Right now, I'm currently trying to connect them with social/emotional learning and music, and using music as a coping skill in these times that we're living in."

Congratulations, Mrs. Sullivan!

If you know a local teacher or student that is making a difference or excelling in his or her area, let us know.

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.