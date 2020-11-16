Skip to Content

Police: One dead after 2 shootings on Virginia interstate

Updated
Last updated today at 3:58 pm
3:18 pm CrimeTop StoriesVirginia news from the Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a passenger inside a car was shot and killed in one of two shootings in the Norfolk area.

A news release on Monday says someone shot at the driver of a black BMW sedan early Monday on Interstate 264 East near the Broad Creek Bridge, killing the 23-year-old passenger inside.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t hurt.

State police received another call of a second shooting on an undetermined interstate.

According to the news release, a Virginia Beach man driving a black Acura was shot and wounded.

State police say the man drove to his home and called police.

It’s not known if the shootings are related.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content