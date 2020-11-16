Rapper Benny the Butcher shot in robbery attempt in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say New York-based rapper Benny the Butcher was shot during a robbery attempt at a store in Houston. Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva on Sunday said the 35-year-old performer, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was shot in the leg around 4 p.m. Saturday outside a Walmart on the city’s southwest side. She says five individuals wearing masks approached he and two others who were with him, demanding their chains and necklaces. Silva says the trio did not move fast enough for one of the suspects, who then shot the rapper. The suspects fled the scene and Pennick was taken to the hospital where he’s now in stable condition.