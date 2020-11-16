Squirrelly situation: Critter causes South Carolina outages

A section of South Carolina’s capital city was without power Monday after a squirrel scurrying across equipment caused damage that led to a blackout. Dominion Energy says the critter caused the outages in downtown Columbia. Spokesman Matt Long said the squirrel came into contact with the protective device surrounding a transformer and was killed during the encounter. Another power outage was reported Monday after a dump truck hit some wires in the city. By 11:45 a.m., nearly 1,800 customers had reported being without power but crews were working to make repairs in the remaining affected areas.