Stevens Correctional Center sees surge in COVID-19 cases

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - More than 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Stevens Correctional Center, according to Governor Jim Justice.

In his Monday press briefing, Justice reported that 254 inmates and 28 staff members at the facility have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Watch the full briefing below.

"It's unbelievable," he said.

Justice added that the facility is on lock down, in accordance with DCR COVID-19 guidelines.

