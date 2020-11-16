Tazewell Christmas festivities change with newest COVID guidelines



TAZEWELL, V.a. (WVVA) -- The coronavirus pandemic is changing a lot of holiday plans in the two Virginias.



In Tazewell, one main event that many have enjoyed in years past is the Winter Wonderland Christmas Market.

This year, new covid regulations from Virginia's governor, Ralph Northam, detail that groups of 25 or more are unable to gather. This decision led to the disbanding of the market by Tazewell Today to ensure the safety of local residents.

The Holly Jolly Christmas Parade will still be apart of the fun, but it will run a longer route to allow for social distancing.

Amanda Hoop, the executive director of Tazewell Today, explains how a socially distanced parade will work. "We're going to extend the parade route, it's going to go through Tazewell, North Tazewell, and mainstreet. That will allow for people to come outside of their homes and cheer the parade on, and also allow for us to present our grand marshal with their plaque and honor them in that way as well."

The Christmas tree lighting will be a virtual event this year as well.

The newest Grand Marshall of the parade, Flora Sinkford, advises those that attend to pay attention to their surroundings and abide by the govenor's rules, all in the name of safe Christmas fun. "When the citizens come out, I do encourage them to wear their mask, do their distance like we're asking them to do. Because again, right now, the town of Tazewell -- the stats are not as high as all over, but we want to try to keep it that way."

Those wanting to buy from vendors that would be apart of the Christmas market will be able to do so virtually.