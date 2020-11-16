Top Plays: Football Friday Week 11

(WVVA) - A small sample size of high school football playoff action still provided plenty of impressive performances this weekend in southern West Virginia.

#3: Jaeon Flack sheds a few defenders on his way to the endzone in Bluefield's 47-6 victory over Clay County.

#2: Offensive lineman/linebacker/running back Cole McClung scampers in for a rushing touchdown in Greenbrier West's 58-0 rout of Madonna.

#1: Logan Dodrill returns an interception the full length of the field in a tight 34-33 loss to Herbert Hoover on Friday night.