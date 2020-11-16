Turkey seeks approval to deploy peacekeepers in Azerbaijan

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s government has submitted a motion to parliament seeking its approval to deploy peacekeepers to monitor a cease-fire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Turkey has thrown its weight behind Azerbaijan in the conflict. It has been in talks with Russia for a role in monitoring the cease-fire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Last week, Russian and Turkish defense ministers signed a memorandum to create a joint monitoring center in Azerbaijan. The bill submitted to parliament on Monday requests a one-year mandate for the deployment peacekeepers. The motion is expected to be debated in the coming days.