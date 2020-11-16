UN envoy criticizes Israel’s move to expand key settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N.’s Mideast envoy says he is “very concerned” by Israel’s decision to advance construction in a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem that would make it even harder to establish a contiguous Palestinian state. The move also risks angering the incoming U.S. administration, which is opposed to settlement expansion and hopes to revive negotiations over a two-state solution. The Israel Land Authority announced on its website Sunday that it had opened up tenders for more than 1,200 new homes in the settlement of Givat Hamatos. The new construction would further sever east Jerusalem from the nearby town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.