UN: Over 25,300 fleeing Ethiopia fighting have reached Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says Ethiopia’s growing conflict has resulted in more than 25,300 refugees fleeing from the Tigray region into Sudan as fighting spilled beyond Ethiopia’s borders and threatened to inflame the Horn of Africa region. More than 5,000 refugees arrived in Sudan’s border provinces of Kassala and al-Qadarif on Sunday, the highest single-day number of arrivals since the start of the conflict in Tigray earlier this month, the UNHCR said. Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Nov. 4 the military attack against the regional government in Tigray in response to an alleged offensive by Tigray forces.