West Virginia virus cases surging, another weekly record set

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has set another weekly record for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, even with one day left to count.

Health statistics released Sunday show there were 3,718 positive cases reported statewide from Nov. 9 through Saturday.

That six-day mark broke the record of 2,696 cases set for the seven days in the previous week.

The state set three daily marks for confirmed cases in the past week, including a record 821 cases on Friday.

Daily records have been set seven times in the past three weeks.

No daily records were set in the six weeks prior to that, an indication of the recent surge in the virus.