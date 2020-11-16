WVa education group seeks virtual learning until year’s end

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s largest teacher organization has called on the governor to take public schools online-only through year’s end because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their plea Monday comes after the state recorded a high of 4,404 confirmed virus cases over the past week from Nov. 9 through Sunday, a 63% increase from the previous week. The state health department reported 632 new cases and three more deaths on Monday. Justice said the request should be considered but weighed against the downsides of giving up in-person instruction. The Republican governor and health officials said virtual learning is not as effective and requires solutions for child care.