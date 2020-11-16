WVa high court deals setback in state’s Catholic church suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s high court says the state attorney general cannot use a consumer protection law to sue a Roman Catholic diocese over sexual abuse allegations. Monday’s opinion was issued in response to a lawsuit the state filed last year accusing the Wheeling-Charleston diocese of failing to publicly disclose the employment of sexual abusers in its schools and camps. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued that the absence of such disclosure amounted to a violation of a consumer protection law. The high court said in its majority opinion that the law does not apply to services provided by a religious institution.