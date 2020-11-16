Young business owner opens shop in Fayetteville

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- "We need a lot of help to build the community to what it needs to be and we need people staying around and doing things for their town and their community," said owner of Very Rare Vintage, Curtis Paul.

Nineteen year old Curtis Paul says he's giving his best effort to build the Fayetteville community by creating a place for individuals who are his age; selling his surplus of vintage clothing that he's collected over the years.

"I walk around town and everyone's like 'Oh, that's a sweet shirt man, that's a nice shirt,' and I'm like okay, I think people need these shirts," Paul said.

Prompting him to open his shop, Very Rare Vintage, near downtown Fayetteville.

"I came across this building for the right deal and was like, okay this is the time to do it. And I wanted to spread my influence for the street wear and the vintage scene in the town a little bit and give back to the community, have a place for the kids to hang out, stuff like that," the business owner said.

An action that his long time friend said was the right one to make.



"At first he wanted to move to L.A. and do it and then New York and do it, but then he came up with the idea to keep it local and I think that's a great idea. I think that's gonna do a lot for the community," said Tate Abbot.

Paul said the support from the town has been unimaginable.

"I thank you all for that. It's been amazing and I want to keep ya'll looking very real and very rare," Paul said.

The vintage shop is located on 184 South Court Street and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

