5 dead, 8 wounded in suicide bombing in Somalia’s capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say five people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an explosives belt near the police academy in the capital, Mogadishu. Spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali says eight other people were wounded in the blast on Tuesday. He said the bomber targeted a restaurant frequented by police. The Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group often targets Mogadishu. Experts for the United Nations have warned that the al-Qaida-affiliated group is improving its explosives-making skills.