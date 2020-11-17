Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter encourages people to honor a caregiver

(WVVA)- November is National Family Caregivers Month, and that includes those caring for loved ones who lives with Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter is encouraging people to take a step to honor a caregiver.

The stress of care-giving responsibilities can take a toll. The current COVID-19 crisis is creating additional challenges. It can feel overwhelming for families dealing with a loved one's dementia. Coping mechanisms are crucial for these caregivers.

"As a caregiver, you have to be well, so you can care for a person with the disease. Caregivers should take time for themselves, even if it's to take a hot bath or read a book, or just taking 30 minutes a day to kind of reset yourself can sometimes make a big difference," Program Director for the Alzheimer's Association for the West Virginia Chapter, Teresa Morris said.

The Alzheimer's Association West Virginia Chapter reports there are 105,000 people in the state in the role of caregiver, but the pandemic is placing a barrier between people and a basic human need, especially with the upcoming holidays.

"Human communication, and human touch is imperative to someone's well-being and their ability to thrive as a human-being, and that has been stripped," Morris said.

Morris recommends those who want to help care givers during the season of giving thanks, can do so, keeping pandemic protocols in mind.

"Call your friend up and say: "I'm thinking about you this week. I know it's going to be difficult is there anything that I can do?" Even going to pick up medications is a big help for our caregivers. You can go pick up the groceries, and have them give you their list, and go do their grocery shopping, because that's a big thing," Morris said.

For support and more information on care-giving:

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline number, is 800-272-3900

Link for Support: https://www.alz.org/wv/helping_you/support_groups

The Association regularly offers free educational webinars about Alzheimer’s. To find classes that fit your schedule, go to alz.org/crf.