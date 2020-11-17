Below-freezing temperatures tonight, staying chilly through midweek

A departed cold front has ushered in a cold air behind it, so expect a cold night ahead! Besides a few lingering clouds/flurries (mainly at high elevations), we should continue to dry into tonight, and will eventually clear out into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s for most.

With winds staying occasionally gusty however, wind chills will likely be in the teens waking up tomorrow morning. The winds should calm by the afternoon, and we'll see plenty of sunshine as cool high pressure takes control of our weather pattern. High temps will still be rather wintry, topping off in the upper 30s and low 40s. We'll be cold and clear again Wednesday night with lows in the 20s.

As high pressure starts to slide off to the east, winds will shift out of the south again by late week, allowing temps to warm back up. We look sunny and more seasonable by the end of the work week, with highs back in the upper 50s and low 60s Thursday and Friday. Our next chance of rain could arrive into early next week. Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!