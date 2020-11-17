UPDATE: Woman’s body found in Bland County identified

UPDATE: NOV. 17, 2020 10:00 a.m.

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke has confirmed the identity of a woman found deceased Nov. 5, 2020 in Bland County.

The investigation into the circumstances and cause of death of Janice McBerry Poole, 56, of Griffin, Ga., remain under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office.

At 8:42 a.m. on Nov. 5, state police was notified of human remains being located in a gravel lot near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.

Later that day, the investigation led to the arrest of Gilbert Lee Riggs, 58, of Bluefield, W.Va., on one felony count of 2nd degree murder and one felony count of hit-and-run. Riggs and Poole were acquaintances.



Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is still encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

