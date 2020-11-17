Fed’s Brainard urges greater diversity in field of economics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve official widely considered a front-runner to be tapped as President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary is urging universities and government agencies to make the field of economics more inclusive. Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, noted Tuesday that the economics field is less diverse than other professions, such as law and medicine. Brainard’s comments also come as the economics profession has struggled in recent years to address complaints about gender and racial insensitivity, including at the Federal Reserve itself.