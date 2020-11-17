Fed’s Powell says virus spike threatens U.S. economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the surge in confirmed coronavirus cases across the country could slow the economy in the months ahead by discouraging consumers from spending. Powell did not elaborate in an online discussion with a San Francisco-based business group. But the government reported earlier Tuesday that retail sales grew just 0.3% in October, the smallest gain since the pandemic sent sales plunging nearly 15% in April. Powell said the threat also means Congress and the White House should provide more stimulus spending to support the unemployed, states and cities, and small businesses, and to keep the economy afloat.