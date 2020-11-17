Ford to revamp Detroit book warehouse into innovation hub

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. has revealed plans to transform a long-vacant book warehouse into a hub for automobile innovation in Detroit’s oldest neighborhood. Corktown, long known for its wood-framed houses, restaurants and taverns, is the site of the automaker’s planned $740 million project to create a place where new automotive, transportation and mobility ideas are nurtured and developed. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company’s foray into Corktown started with its 2018 acquisition of the massive Michigan Central station and other buildings in the neighborhood just west of downtown. When work is completed, the 30-acre site will have more than 1 million square feet of commercial space.