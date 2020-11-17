Golden Bears shoot past Bluefield College in second half

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Rams opened up their 2020-21 season strong on the road, but stumbled in the second half to WVU Tech, 77-58.

Bluefield College held a 33-31 advantage at the break, thanks to seven three pointers in the first 20 minutes.

However, the shooting touch swapped sides in the second half. The Golden Bears shot nearly 55 percent from the field to close the game.

Senior Andreas Jonsson scored all 18 of his points in the second half to help lead the team to victory. Jermiah Jenkins led Bluefield College with 25 points and 5 assists in the loss.

It's a quick turnaround for the Rams, as they will play at Columbia International on Thursday night. WVU Tech returns to action on Saturday afternoon when they host Carolina University at 4 p.m.