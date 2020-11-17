Iraqi officials say 2 rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi officials say at least two Katyusha rockets hit inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, wounding at least two people and signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October. The officials said the rockets hit inside the Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to foreign embassies including that of the U.S. One official said there were two rockets, the second said there were four. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.