Judge awards $10 million to family in ‘wrongful life’ case

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle has awarded $10 million to the family of a severely disabled child who was born after a community clinic nurse inadvertently gave the mother a flu shot instead of a birth-control injection. The Seattle Times reports a federal judge last week awarded the child $7.5 million for her medical, educational and other expenses. The award came on top of $2.5 million in damages for her parents. The judge found that the mother would not have become pregnant in 2011 if the nurse at a clinic had given her the correct shot. The federal government is responsible for the damages because the clinic is federally funded.