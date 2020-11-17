Mix of sun, clouds, snow and gusty winds are all in store for Tuesday

Holding onto many different weather elements for our Tuesday. A cold front is crossing through this morning providing gusty winds, cold temperatures and also some light snow/rain/mix.

This morning areas north of I-64, along with our highest elevations, will witness light snowfall. Not expecting much accumulation, but areas like Snowshoe and parts in western Greenbrier county may see 1-2 inches. Other areas may witness a light dusting. Snow will taper off by later this afternoon/evening.

The other parts of the viewing area will witness a mix of sun and clouds and maybe a few flurries throughout the day. Overall all of the viewing area will be cold and windy! Highs only reaching into the upper 30s and 40s. Wind gusts will hit 25-40 MPH at times.

Sunny skies will end the day as clouds decrease during the afternoon. Overnight clear skies with gusty winds and even colder temperatures are in the forecast. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper teens and 20s.

Wind chill values (feels-like temperatures) will be in the teens and lower 20s for most tomorrow morning.

We won't warm up for Wednesday. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and 40s, but we will remain sunny and dry all day. This cold snap is short-lived though! Temperatures warm back up by the end of the work week.

