NFL player looks to shed light on Palestinians’ plight

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — NFL players have kneeled during the national anthem and taken stands to protest social injustice across the United States. Detroit Lions guard Oday Aboushi wants to use his place in sports and society another way, by shedding light on the plight of Palestinians and promoting religious harmony as a Muslim with friends of different faiths. The 29-year-old Aboushi made his second start of the season and the 36th of his career on Sunday, helping Detroit beat Washington 30-27. Playing in an area with a large Arab American population, he wants to use his platform to speak up for people in his parents’ homeland.