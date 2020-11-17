Proenza designers reflect on getting off the ‘hamster wheel’

NEW YORK (AP) — Like many in the fashion world, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough, the designers behind Proenza Schouler, spent the early weeks of the pandemic simply trying to figure out how to keep their business afloat. But they also needed to keep designing. In April, they sat in their studio in Massachusetts, trying to dream up a new collection. What emerged was a concept that dispensed with much of the spectacle and structure of a fashion show. More broadly, the designers are thinking about longterm changes to their work. Maybe, they say, it’s time to rethink the “hamster wheel of show after show after show.”