Remains found in 1988 identified as West Virginia fugitive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in Ohio in 1988 have been identified as a West Virginia fugitive. WDTV-TV cited the U.S. Marshals Service in reporting that DNA testing was used to identify the remains as John Paul Devaughn who was wanted for parole violations in West Virginia. He had been considered a fugitive since October 1989. The Marshals Service began helping search for Devaughn in January 2011, but suspected he might be deceased and collected DNA from a relative in 2015. The Marshals Service was notified on Nov. 13 of a DNA match to remains found in Portage County, Ohio.