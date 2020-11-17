Rotary Club helps put the finishing touches on Princeton Rescue Squad’s new training center

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- The Princeton Rescue Squad opens the doors of their new training center in a few weeks.

The Rotary Club of Princeton is pitching in to help make sure the facility has what it needs, so the group donated $1,000. Every dollar that was given was matched, tripling the gift.

"It's important that we continue to educate first responders, and EMS workers to take care of our community. With COVID-19 going on our demands are very high and it's been a tough thing. But our people have stepped up and taken care of our community," CEO of Princeton Rescue Squad, Stacey Hicks said.

The training center project has been in the works for three years. The facility is expected to open the first week in December.