Some Asian shares buoyed by news on coronavirus vaccine

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed, as some indexes lost earlier gains buoyed by optimism a vaccine may soon control the coronavirus and the economic destruction it’s caused. Benchmarks in Japan and Australia rose in Tuesday afternoon trading, but fell in China and South Korea. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. It’s the second time this month that a company unveiled such encouraging numbers about a vaccine, boosting hopes that the global economy can return to some semblance of normal next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Monday.