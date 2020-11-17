Tazewell schools to provide 3,700 Chromebooks to students

TAZEWELL, V.a -- (WVVA) Academic success with remote and virtual learning can hinge upon access to the right equipment in this school year.

Tazewell County Public Schools is launching an initiative called 1-to-1. It provides devices to every student in the county.

The Tazewell school system will be providing 3,700 hundred chrome books to their students.

Their hope is to put these computers in the hands of each student when school resumes after Christmas break.

There are just over 2,313 devices currently signed out to students engaged in the current blended learning model in Tazewell county.

The schools system has 218 hot spots for internet access for its students.

The new computers will be given out in waves, starting with students who currently have no device.

When the distribution is complete, every Tazewell county student that needs a computer, will have one.

Cindy Beaver, the director of technology for the Tazewell County Public School system, said "Our first wave will be our in person learners, those who currently don't have a device at all. After we make sure that all of our in-person learners have one, then we go to the online learners who are currently using their own personal device, rather than a school issued device. Then we'll be going back and review the devices that have been school issued devices to any student that may need to be updated. "

Tazewell schools stress that this does not mean that additional WIFI sources will be given to students, hot spots will still have to be utilized.

Students will be able to pick up their own personal device at their designated school.