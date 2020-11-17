UK’s Johnson allegedly brands powers for Scotland a disaster

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has inflamed Scottish discontent with his Conservative government by reportedly saying that giving governing powers to Scotland had been a “disaster.” British media reported that Johnson made the remarks during a video meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Monday evening, in which he also said Scottish devolution had been former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s “biggest mistake.” Johnson’s office did not deny he made the comments. But it said he was not criticizing devolution, only its use “by separatists and nationalists to break up the U.K.” Scotland has an Edinburgh-based government and parliament, set up in 1999. The Edinburgh government is led by the Scottish National Party, which wants Scotland to become an independent country.