Virginia man gets 12 years for threatening woman he abducted

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal court judge has sentenced a Virginia man to 12 years in prison for kidnapping a woman and trying to have her killed to keep her from testifying against him. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland says in a news release that 43-year-old Henry Lee Kenner II of Alexandria, Virginia, was sentenced on Tuesday. He was also given five years of supervised release. A plea agreement reached in June said Kenner drove to the victim’s home in Maryland and took her from her home. He threatened to kill her before dropping her off an a hospital, then later tried to persuade someone else to kill her.